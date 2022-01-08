Worker dies after roof collapses at Pennsylvania stone mine

LAKE LYNN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a worker has died after a roof collapsed at a stone mine in southwestern Pennsylvania. The state Department of Environmental Protection says the collapse was reported Friday afternoon at Laurel Aggregates’ Lake Lynn Mine in Fayette County’s Springhill Township. Officials say the person was likely working inside equipment when a portion of the mine roof fell. Crews worked to remove loose rock to reach the equipment and move it so the victim could be removed just after 11 p.m. Friday. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The state and the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration will investigate.