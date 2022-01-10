Norway tells conscripts to return underwear after service

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Conscripts in Norway have been told to return their underwear, bras and socks after the end of their military service so that the next group of recruits can use. The Norwegian military says it is struggling with dwindling supplies, in part due to the pandemic. A military spokesman said because of “a challenging stockpile situation, this move is necessary,” and added the garments will undergo “proper checks and cleaning.” In Norway, roughly 8,000 young men and women do their military service every year. It is mandatory for both men and women.