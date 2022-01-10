Rep. Ed Perlmutter won’t seek reelection, 26th Dem to retire

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Veteran Democratic Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado is not running for reelection. Perlmutter has represented Denver’s western suburbs for eight terms. He was elected during the Democratic wave in 2006 and his retirement is yet another signal that his party faces a tough election this year. Perlmutter’s competitive seat was made slightly more Republican by Colorado’s Independent Redistricting Commission last year. He is a perennial target for the GOP but has easily fought off challenges. Democrats were confident they could hold the seat. Now it is a far tougher task for them. Perlmutter becomes the 26th House Democrat to announce they won’t seek reelection.