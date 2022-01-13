Biden nominates 3 to Fed board, including first Black woman

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has forwarded three nominations to the Senate for the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors. They include former Fed official Sarah Bloom Raskin for the top regulatory slot, and Lisa Cook, who would be the first Black woman to serve as a governor. Biden is also nominating Phillip Jefferson, an economist and dean of faculty at Davidson College in North Carolina, and a former Fed researcher. The three nominations will have to be approved by the Senate. If they are, it will return the seven-member board of governors to full strength.