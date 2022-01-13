Detention extended for suspect in 2012 France family slaying

PARIS (AP) — A French prosecutor has extended the detention period for a suspect in custody over the 2012 slayings of a British-Iraqi family and a cyclist in the French Alps. Saad al-Hilli, his wife Ikbal and his mother-in-law Souhaila al-Allaf, were shot dead on a remote mountain road near Annecy in eastern France. French cyclist Sylvain Mollier was also killed. Al-Hilli’s two young daughters survived the attack. The suspect was detained in the Chambery region on Wednesday and the investigating judge in the case has extended the detention to conduct more questioning and house searches. French media reported that the suspect had previously been questioned by police but was released and exonerated in 2015.