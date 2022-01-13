Judge allows video release in Black man’s shooting death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A judge has granted a North Carolina police chief’s request to release body camera video recorded moments after the fatal shooting of a Black man by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy. The Fayetteville Observer reports that Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jim Ammons issued his ruling Thursday, two days after Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins filed the request. Hawkins says the footage will show exchanges between Fayetteville police officers and three witnesses at the scene of last Saturday’s fatal shooting of Jason Walker by off-duty Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Jeffrey Hash.