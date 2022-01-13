Michigan professor on leave after bizarre video about grades
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan professor has been placed on leave after he told students in a profanity-laced video that he randomly assigns grades before the first day of class. Barry Mehler is a 74-year-old instructor at Ferris State University in Big Rapids. He told students in the video: “I don’t even want to know your name. I just look at the number and assign a grade. That is how predestination works. … Take your complaints to God.” In the 14-minute video, Mehler calls students “vectors of disease” and says they don’t need to attend class in person. Ferris State says Mehler is on leave while his conduct is investigated.
