Microsoft opens harassment investigation sought by investors

By MATT O’BRIEN

AP Technology Writer

Microsoft says it will review its policies regarding sexual harassment and gender discrimination and publicly release the results of investigations into allegations involving members of the board of directors and senior leadership, including Bill Gates. The review is a response to pressure from Microsoft investors. Nearly 78% of shareholders at Microsoft’s Nov. 30 annual meeting voted to demand more accountability from the company in responding to workplace sexual harassment complaints. Microsoft had urged shareholders to reject the December proposal seeking a report on the company’s approach to harassment and discrimination complaints.