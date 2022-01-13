Navient settlement: Indebted student borrowers to benefit

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people who took out student loans over the past 20 years could see their loans canceled or receive a small check as part of a nationwide settlement with Navient, a major student loan collecting company. Officials say borrowers who will receive restitution or debt cancellation span all generations. Officials say the loans were taken out primarily between 2002 to 2014. Many borrowers who were struggling to make payments were not told about a federal “income driven” program that could lower their payments. Others were not told about a federal program that forgives some debt for public-sector workers. Navient said it did not act illegally, and it did not admit any fault in the settlement.