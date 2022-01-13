Russia sees sharp rise in virus cases amid new surge fears

By DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has recorded a sharp increase in coronavirus cases amid warnings that another surge in infections driven by the highly contagious omicron variant could be on its way. Russia’s state coronavirus task force reported 21,155 new contagions on Thursday, 18% more than the previous day and 33% more than on Monday. The task force also recorded 740 new deaths. The new spike in infections comes after a steady decline of new cases over several weeks following an earlier record-setting surge.