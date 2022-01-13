Strike paralyzes Lebanon amid worsening economic conditions

BEIRUT (AP) — A general strike by public transportation and labor unions has paralyzed Lebanon as the nation suffers through one of the world’s worst economic crises. Thursday’s protests come as the country’s ruling class has done almost nothing to pull the country out of its meltdown, rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement. Universities and schools were closed all over Lebanon and many people were not able to reach work because most of the country’s major highways and roads were closed.