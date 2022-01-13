Study: Stronger evidence linking virus to multiple sclerosis

By LAURAN NEERGAARD

A new study offers stronger evidence that one of the world’s most common viruses may set some people on the path to developing multiple sclerosis. The Epstein-Barr virus has long been a suspect. Harvard researchers tracked blood testing of 10 million U.S. military recruits over 20 years and concluded Epstein-Barr — and no other virus — increased the risk of later MS. It’s not the only factor because just about everybody gets Epstein-Barr but only a small fraction develop MS. But the finding may help spur vaccine development. The study was published Thursday in the journal Science.