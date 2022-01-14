George Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy honored by Producer’s Guild

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy, stewards of the Star Wars universe and numerous other notable motion pictures, are being honored by the Producers Guild of America for their contributions to the film industry. The PGA said Friday that Lucas and Kennedy will receive the Milestone Award at the Producers Guild Awards in March, joining the ranks of previous honorees that include Louis B. Mayer, Walt Disney and Steven Spielberg. Kennedy became president of Lucasfilm, the company Lucas built, in 2012. The 33rd Producers Guild Awards will take place at an untelevised event in Los Angeles on March 19.