Ohio Supreme Court rejects GOP-drawn congressional map

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected a new map of the state’s 15 congressional districts as gerrymandered, sending the blueprint back for another try. The 4-3 decision Friday returns the process to the Ohio General Assembly and the Ohio Redistricting Commission, which have a combined 60 days to comply. Justices ruled the map of U.S. House districts was drawn strategically to advantage Republicans, violating a 2018 constitutional amendment overwhelmingly supported by Ohio voters. Voting-rights and Democratic groups challenged the map as “unduly” favoring one party, a constitutional violation. Republicans had defended the map as “highly competitive.”