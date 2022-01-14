Ousted Myanmar leader Suu Kyi faces 5 new corruption charges

BANGKOK (AP) — A legal official says Myanmar’s military-installed government has filed five new corruption charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in connection with granting permits to rent and buy a helicopter. Suu Kyi, who has been detained since last February’s military takeover, is already being tried on five other corruption charges. Each is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine. She has also been charged with other offenses, and has been sentenced to six years’ imprisonment after being convicted of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies and violating coronavirus restrictions. Her supporters and rights groups say the cases against her were contrived by the military to justify its takeover and prevent her from returning to politics.