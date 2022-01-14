SKorean rescuers pull body from collapsed construction site

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean rescuers have pulled a body from a heap of rubble at the construction site of a 39-floor building that partially collapsed four days earlier in the southern city of Gwangju. City officials say the man, one of six construction workers who were missing after the collapse, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The incident has triggered public anger in a country that has long grappled with deadly accidents attributed to lax safety standards and regulations, which experts say were often overlooked during South Korea’s rapid economic growth.