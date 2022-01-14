Ukraine: Government websites down after a hacking attack

By YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials and media reports say a number of government websites in Ukraine are down after a massive hacking attack. While it is not immediately clear who was behind the attacks, they come amid heightened tensions with Russia and after talks between Moscow and the West failed to yield any significant progress this week. A spokesman say the websites of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a number of other government agencies are temporarily down. He says specialists are working on restoring them. According to the Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper, the websites of the country’s Cabinet, seven ministries, the Treasury, the National Emergency Service and the state services website are unavailable.