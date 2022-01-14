US Rep. Katko, who voted to impeach Trump, won’t run again

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Rep. John Katko, who was one of just 10 Republican House members who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, has announced that he will not seek reelection this year. The congressman from Camillus in upstate New York said in a statement Friday that he will not run for a fifth term “so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way.” Kakto faced a backlash from Republicans after voting to impeach Trump. He faced at least one primary challenger in his central New York district. Katko, a former federal prosecutor, represented a battleground district.