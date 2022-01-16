Biden, new Japanese prime minister to meet virtually Friday

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan on Friday. The meeting comes as the omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to surge. The White House said Sunday the meeting will take place to highlight the strength of the U.S.-Japan alliance. The allies are looking to deepen ties in the face of China’s growing economic and military clout in the region. Kishida was elected in November and the two leaders will be meeting for the first time.