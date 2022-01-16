Birju Maharaj, legend of India’s kathak dance form, dies

NEW DELHI (AP) — Birju Maharaj, a legend of classical Indian dance and among the country’s most well-known performing artists, has died. He was 83. His granddaughter said Maharaj had a kidney ailment and had been undergoing dialysis. Known as Maharaj-ji by his many fans, he was considered an icon of the kathak form of Indian classical dance and was a recipient of the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second highest civilian award. Kathak uses dance and facial expressions as a way to help tell a story, with many dances inspired by ancient Indian epics. Maharaj was known for his animated expressions and light-footed movements, accompanied by the sound of bells he wore around his ankles.