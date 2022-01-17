Cold case team shines new light on betrayal of Anne Frank

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

AMSTERDAM (AP) — A cold case team that combed through evidence for five years in a bid to unravel one of World War II’s enduring mysteries has reached what it calls the “most likely scenario” of who betrayed Jewish teenage diarist Anne Frank and her family. The team says it could have been a prominent Jewish notary called Arnold van den Bergh, who disclosed the secret annex hiding place of the Frank family to German occupiers to save his own family from deportation and murder in Nazi concentration camps. The Anne Frank Museum welcomed the research, but says it leaves many questions unanswered.