Drone attack may be behind Abu Dhabi tanker explosion, fire

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Police in the United Arab Emirates say drones may have sparked an explosion on three oil tankers in Abu Dhabi and may have caused a separate fire at an extension of the emirate’s main airport on Monday. They described the airport fire as “minor” and said it took place at an extension of Abu Dhabi’s main international airport still under construction. They reported a separate explosion on three petroleum tankers near a storage facility for ADNOC, Abu Dhabi’s state-owned oil company. Yemen’s Houthi rebels, meanwhile, claimed to have launched an attack at the United Arab Emirates. Abu Dhabi is the UAE’s seat of government and steers the country’s foreign policy.