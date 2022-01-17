Indonesian officials make rare visit to Israel on COVID-19

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Army Radio says a delegation of Indonesian officials made a rare visit to Israel recently to discuss coronavirus strategies, despite the countries not having diplomatic relations. Army Radio reported on Monday that the Indonesian health officials aimed to “learn how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic” from Israeli officials. The report did not specify when the visit took place. Israel’s Foreign Ministry would not confirm the report, but said that Israel “believes in international cooperation in every regard” in the fight against the virus and is prepared to share information and experience.