Pakistani policeman, 2 gunmen killed in shootout in capital

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s police say two gunmen opened fire at police officers manning a roadside checkpoint in the capital, Islamabad, triggering a shootout that killed an officer and two assailants. A police statement says two policemen were also wounded in Monday’s attack near a market. Pakistan’s interior minister condemned the attack. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and police said officers are still investigating. Although militants often target security forces in Pakistan, such attacks in Islamabad are rare. Last Friday, militants attacked an army post in the restive northwest, bordering Afghanistan, triggering an intense shootout that killed a Pakistani soldier. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for that attack.