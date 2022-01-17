Paris court to rule in far-right presidential contender case

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court will deliver a verdict in a case involving far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour. Zemmour went on trial for inciting racial hatred after comments he made on unaccompanied migrant children. He has two prior hate speech convictions. The prosecutor requested a 10,000-euro (more than $11,000) fine against him. The former TV pundit is running in April’s presidential election. He is drawing fervent audiences with his anti-Islam and anti-immigration invective. Zemmour wasn’t present at court for his trial. The verdict is due on Monday.