Steve Schapiro, prize-winning photographer, dies at 87

NEW YORK (AP) — A prize-winning photographer whose indelible images ranged from civil rights marches to the set of “The Godfather” and other films, Steve Schapiro has died at age 87. Schapiro started out as a freelance photographer in the early 1960s and was on hand for many of the decade’s historic moments, whether the 1963 March on Washington or Robert F. Kennedy’s presidential run in 1968. His work appeared in Time, Rolling Stone, Life and other publications. In the 1970s, Schapiro became a favorite among filmmakers and actors and was on the set for “The Godfather,” “Chinatown,” “Taxi Driver” and other movies.