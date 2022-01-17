Sudanese forces open fire on anti-coup protesters, killing 7

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese activists say security forces have killed at least seven people and wounded around 100 others during anti-coup protests in the capital, Khartoum. Thousands took to the streets in Khartoum and elsewhere on Monday to denounce the October military coup. The military takeover has scuttled hopes of a peaceful transition to democracy in Sudan, more than two years after a popular uprising forced the removal of longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir in April 2019. The turmoil in the country has been amplified after Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok stepped down earlier this month. The latest deaths bring to at least 71 the number of people killed in near-daily demonstrations in Sudan.