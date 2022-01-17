Suspect flees into Hungary after shooting at Austrian troops

Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian police and anti-terrorism forces are searching for a suspected people smuggler who allegedly fired at Austrian soldiers after evading a border check. A van broke through a border crossing in the Austrian region of Burgenland near the Hungarian border on Monday morning, but was then stopped by Austrian soldiers. Austrian police say one of the van’s passengers fled on foot into Hungary and fired shots at Austrian soldiers, but none were injured. Police say another suspected trafficker, a Moldovan, was apprehended at the scene, along with 12 migrants who have asked to receive asylum.