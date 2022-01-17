Sweden puzzled by drones spotted over 2 nuclear power plants
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish authorities are puzzled by reports that drones last week were seen hovering over two nuclear power plants on the country’s Baltic Sea coast. Police said Sunday that preliminary investigations have been launched, adding the probes are being handled locally by investigators but were coordinated nationally by the Swedish police’s national operational department. Police have no suspects. Police were alerted late Friday about the drones but lost track of the unmanned aircraft.
