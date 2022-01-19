France’s Macron calls for EU plan to ease Russia tensions

STRASBOURG, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says the European Union should quickly draw up a new security plan containing proposals to help ease tensions with Russia. Macron raised the idea on Wednesday as concern mounts that Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning an invasion of Ukraine. Macron told EU lawmakers that the bloc must “complete a European proposal” to share with NATO allies and raise with Russia for negotiations. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday that the military organization’s own security proposals are almost finalized. NATO hopes to set up meetings with Russian diplomats soon.