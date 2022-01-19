HBO leads GLAAD Media Awards for LGBTQ representation

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — HBO and HBO Max have beaten Netflix to be the top contender at the GLAAD Media Awards with 19 nominations, landing the bulk of its nods for TV shows like “Hacks,” “The Other Two” and “The Sex Lives of College Girls.”The annual awards honors media for fair and accurate representations of LGBTQ people. Streaming services nabbed a total of 63 nominees, with cable receiving 39 nominations, and broadcast networks receiving 17 nominations. The films nominated include “Eternals,” “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines,” “tick, tick… BOOM!” and “West Side Story.”