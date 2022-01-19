Sheriff criticized after vouching for Jan. 6 defendant

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — An upstate New York sheriff is being criticized for using his official letterhead to vouch for the “good character” of a man who pleaded guilty to a charge related to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Republican Lewis County Sheriff Michael Carpinelli wrote to a federal judge last month “on behalf of my good friend” William Tryon. Tryon pleaded guilty in October to a misdemeanor charge of entering a restricted building on Capitol grounds. The Lewis County Board of Legislators released a statement Tuesday saying the letter violated department policy. An email seeking comment was sent to Carpinelli, who is running for governor.