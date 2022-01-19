Texas wildfire no longer growing, some evacuations lifted

By KEN MILLER

Associated Press

Authorities say a wildfire in a central Texas state park is no longer growing and no injuries were reported after the blaze burned 1.2 square miles in the city of Bastrop. Texas A&M Forest Service spokesperson Kari Hines said Wednesday that no homes have been reported destroyed, some families have returned to their homes and warmer conditions with lower winds and higher humidity will help firefighters on Wednesday. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Director Carter Smith says the cause of the fire has not been determined, but embers from a prescribed burn at Bastrop State Park is suspected.