“The Voice of Holland” talent show hit by #MeToo scandal

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch talent show “The Voice of Holland” has been taken off air in the Netherlands amid a sexual misconduct scandal. The furor is one of the most serious #MeToo reckonings to hit the Dutch entertainment world and focuses on a show created in the Netherlands but broadcast in local versions around the globe. The Dutch scandal erupted after a local broadcaster’s YouTube show contacted “The Voice” to say it has spoken to victims of “sexually transgressive behavior” on the show and is planning to broadcast their allegations on Thursday. Dutch broadcaster RTL, which airs “The Voice of Holland,” reacted swiftly to the reports, suspending the show and calling the allegations “very serious and shocking.”