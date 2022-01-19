UK’s Johnson faces Parliament as ouster bid gathers steam

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a grilling from opponents in Parliament as well as a threat from his own party’s lawmakers over a string of lockdown-flouting government parties. Conservative legislators are judging whether to trigger a no-confidence vote in Johnson over the “partygate” scandal. Johnson and loyal ministers are trying to bring rebels back into line before they submit letters to a party committee calling for the vote. The prime minister faces questioning in the House of Commons on Wednesday a week after Johnson apologized for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering in garden of his Downing Street offices in May 2020.