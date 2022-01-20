At 113, NAACP evolves for relevance on racial justice agenda

By AARON MORRISON

Associated Press

The NAACP, the nation’s oldest civil rights organization, will soon celebrate its 113th birthday, which its leaders say comes as it undergoes a restructuring to reflect a membership and leadership that is trending younger. In 2022, look for its voice to grow louder on issues like climate change, the student debt crisis and the ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic — while keeping voting rights and criminal justice reform at the forefront of its priorities. NAACP national president Derrick Johnson tells The Associated Press the organization needed reinvigorating to bolster its relevance on a racial justice agenda.