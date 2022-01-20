Louis Vuitton stages Virgil Abloh swansong in Paris

By THOMAS ADAMSON

AP Fashion Writer

PARIS (AP) — Louis Vuitton has pulled out the stops to present the final collection of Virgil Abloh, the house’s first African-American designer who died in November after a two-year battle with cancer. The stage of a bedroom, staircase, trampoline and smoking chimney on the central Paris runway conjured up nostalgic images evoking Abloh’s childhood here. Similar themes defined his Louis Vuitton aesthetic since 2018. Here are some highlights of Thursday’s fall-winter 2022 shows.