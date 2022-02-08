Dutch government names commissioner to tackle #MeToo issues

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government has appointed a commissioner to tackle sexual abuse and intimidation, after recent high-profile #MeToo cases shocked the nation. In recent weeks, the popular television talent show “The Voice of Holland” has been taken off air amid complaints of unwanted behavior ranging from sexually-tinged WhatsApp messages to an allegation of rape involving presenters. And on Sunday a senior executive at the country’s biggest soccer club quit and apologized for what the club called a “series of inappropriate messages” sent to several female colleagues. A government minister said Tuesday that the events “show us that the reason for the #MeToo movement in our country is still alive. This must change.”