EXPLAINER: What’s Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Europe?

By DAVID McHUGH

AP Business Writer

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden has targeted Russia’s Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline as he tries to deter the Kremlin from a feared invasion of Ukraine. The pipeline would double capacity to bring gas straight to Germany from Russia once it gets European approval. Biden says that if Russia invades, “we will bring an end to it.” But German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been less definite in his statements. Europe’s shortage of natural gas this winter has helped put Russian gas supplies front and center in tensions between Moscow and NATO allies.