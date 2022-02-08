Ukraine projects calm over Russia fears despite US rhetoric

By INNA VARENYTSIA, LORI HINNANT and ELLEN KNICKMEYER

Associated Press

ADIIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — Washington is raising the rhetoric about the buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine’s border, but the Ukrainian president is projecting calm. This sense of calm is reflected in the opinions of many in Ukraine’s east, which is as likely as any place to see fighting first, although Russia has denied any plans to invade. A senior U.S. administration official says the White House believes spotlighting their concerns will dissuade the Kremlin from an invasion. Ukraine’s president, meanwhile, is balancing worries about an invasion with fears that alarm-ringing could wreck Ukraine’s economy with hardly a shot fired. On Tuesday he said his people would not respond to provocations.