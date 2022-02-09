3 authors named winners of Science + Literature awards

By HILLEL ITALIE

AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Book Foundation has teamed with the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation to honor books that merge two categories not always in harmony: technology and the arts. On Wednesday, the two organizations announced the inaugural winners of its Science + Literature awards, $10,000 honors for books, fiction or nonfiction, “that deepen readers’ understanding of science and technology.” The winners are Daisy Hernández’s “The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease”; Linda Hogan’s “The Radiant Lives of Animals” and Rachel Pastan’s “In the Field: A Novel.”