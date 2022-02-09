3 face terror charges for arson attack on Greek Church group

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A Greek prosecutor has brought terrorism charges against three people accused of participation in an arson attack by an extremist anarchist group against an Orthodox Christian religious society in the northern city of Thessaloniki. The suspects, two men aged 35 and a 20-year-old woman, all Greek nationals, were arrested early Tuesday shortly after the attack that damaged the entrance of the building but caused no injury. All three were charged Wednesday with belonging to a terrorist organization, carrying out a terrorist act with use of explosives, as well as endangering life, damaging property and arson. A police statement said they allegedly belonged to a group named Organization Anarchist Action that had been involved in several similar attacks since 2016.