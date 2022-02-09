British envoy heads to Moscow to try to ease Ukraine crisis

By JILL LAWLESS and DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat heads to Moscow to try to defuse tensions raised by Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warns that an invasion would mean “massive consequences for all involved.” Truss said Britain was strongly encouraging Russia to “engage, de-escalate and choose the path of diplomacy,” Russia has massed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine’s border and has launched military maneuvers in the region, but says it has no plans to invade its neighbor. It wants guarantees from the West that NATO not allow Ukraine and other former Soviet nations as members, that the alliance halt weapon deployments there, and that it roll back its forces from Eastern Europe. The U.S. and NATO flatly reject these demands.