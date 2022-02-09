Democratic, GOP bargainers reach budget deal, 4 months late

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top lawmakers say Democrats and Republicans have finally agreed on a framework for overall defense and domestic spending for this year. Their accord opens the door to work on detailed bills deciding how the government will spend well above $1 trillion on everything from Army tanks to veterans hospitals. Bargainers did not reveal details of their agreement. But they’ve been trying to reach a compromise on how big an increase to give defense and domestic programs, which both easily exceeded $600 billion last year. Agencies have been functioning at last year’s spending levels since the federal fiscal year began Oct. 1.