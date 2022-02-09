Denmark’s queen and Spain’s king test positive for virus

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The queen of Denmark and the king of Spain both have tested positive for the coronavirus despite being vaccinated, their respective royal houses announced Wednesday. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe has mild COVID-19 symptoms and has isolated herself in the Copenhagen palace where she lives. The 82-year-old Margrethe tested positive for the virus on Tuesday evening and canceled a vacation in Norway that was set to begin Wednesday, the royal house. The announcement came weeks after Margrethe marked her 50 years on the throne. Spain’s royal household old says King Felipe VI was tested after he developed “mild symptoms” of COVID-19. It says his “overall health” is fine and he will remain in isolation for seven days