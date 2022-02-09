Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 12:09 PM

Ex-EU commissioner pleads innocent in Malta to bribery

KTVZ

VALLETTA, Malta (AP) — A former European Union health commissioner has pleaded innocent in a Maltese courtroom to charges of bribery and influence trading bribery charges. John Dalli, who is Maltese, served in the commission post from 2010 to 2012. The case in Malta is a probe of an alleged attempt by one of his political canvassers to solicit a 60 million euro bribe to help overturn an EU-wide ban on a form of smokeless tobacco. The political operator separately was charged with influence trading in 2012 and that case is still pending. Dalli has steadfastly maintained his innocence.   

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content