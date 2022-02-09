Feds say no taxpayer money for safer drug-smoking pipes

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says a government grant program to help prevent additional harm to people who use illicit drugs will not pay for safer pipes to smoke crack or meth. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and White House drug policy adviser Rahul Gupta said Wednesday in a statement that no taxpayer money will be used for pipes. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that was never the intention and blamed “inaccurate reporting” for a storm of online criticism from the political right.