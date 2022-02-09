French cave tells new story about Neanderthals, early humans

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Scientists say artifacts found inside a cave in southern France show modern humans came to that part of Europe almost 10,000 years earlier than previously thought. Researchers say fossilized remains and tools discovered in the Mandrin Grotto also show that occupancy of the cave alternated between Neanderthals and homo sapiens. In their study published Wednesday, they argue that this shows the two hominin cousins may have coexisted in the same region of Europe during the same time. Outside experts described the study as exciting and significant. Archaeologist Ludovic Slimak, who co-led the study, said the findings have implications for understanding ancient migration across the Mediterranean and into Europe.