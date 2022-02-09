Global stocks follow Wall St higher after rebound

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks and Wall Street futures are higher as investors waited for U.S. inflation data for signs of how fast the Federal Reserve might pull back stimulus. London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. U.S. inflation data Thursday are expected to show inflation rose to a four-decade high of 7.3% in January, adding to pressure to control prices. Traders expect the Fed to hike rates at least four times this year, starting next month. Markets have been volatile since Fed officials said in mid-December that plans to withdraw stimulus would be accelerated to cool inflation that is at multi-decade highs. European and other central banks also are looking at when to withdraw stimulus.