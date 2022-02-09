GOP undoes veto of Kansas map hurting Democrat; courts next

By JOHN HANNA

AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican legislators in Kansas have overridden the Democratic governor’s veto of a redistricting plan that politically hurts the state’s only Democrat in Congress. Their action Wednesday likely plunges Kansas into a national legal brawl amid the contest for control of the U.S. House. The vote in the Kansas House was 85-37 to overturn Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto. The new map splits the state’s side of the Kansas City area between two districts, making it harder for U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids to win reelection. It also moves the liberal northeast Kansas enclave of Lawrence into a district with conservative central and western Kansas communities. Democrats expect to challenge the lines in court.